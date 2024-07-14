Liverpool’s Big Sale is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to buy everything you need for your summer holidays. This sale campaign, which runs until July 31, not only includes products for your days off, but also includes incredible discounts so you can remodel your home. Liverpool offers a wide variety of furniture with designs that adapt to all needs and sizes, perfect for any space.

One of the star products of this season is the best-selling MDF dining room in Liverpool: the Kingshouse Dining Room for 4 people. This dining room is ideal for Infonavit homes due to its Its compact size, as well as for those who want to undertake and need a small and functional dining room.

This piece of furniture, which was priced at $3,311 when it was on sale, can now be purchased for $2,699. The Kingshouse Dining Room for 4 people stands out for being made of wood material composed of recycled wood fibers and synthetic resins compressed at high pressure. It is known for its durability, strength and versatility in furniture design.

This dining room will allow you to renovate your home with style and functionality, but it is also an excellent option for entrepreneurs looking for affordable and durable furniture for their businesses.

Features of the Kingshouse 4-Seater Dining Room

The Kingshouse Dining Room is designed to offer comfort and style in a small space. It is perfect for family gatherings and dinner parties, providing a cozy and functional environment. Here we tell you more about its features:

◉ Compact design: Ideal for small spaces, maximizing available space.

◉ High Quality Material: MDF wood board and metal frame, providing exceptional quality and durability.

◉ Comfort and style: Perfect for enjoying unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

◉ Versatility: Suitable for both home and restaurants and cafes.

Specifications:

◉ Brand: KINGSHOUSE

◉ Family or collection: No family or collection

Dimensions:

◉ Chair width: 44 cm

◉ Table length: 110 cm

◉ Table height: 75 cm

◉ Chair depth: 40 cm

◉ Chair height: 86 cm

◉ Table width: 70 cm

◉ Style: Renewed classic

◉ Capacity: 4 people

◉ Customer Assembly Required: No

◉ Back Type: X-Back

◉ Arms: With arms

◉ Backrest finish: Ribbed

◉ Number of pieces included: 5

Composition:

◉ Chair material: Metal

◉ Table material: MDF

◉ Seat material: MDF

◉ Leg material: Metal