When remodeling your home, comparing prices, materials and brands is essential to ensure, in addition to financial savings, also the quality of the items you purchase. Liverpool is a store recognized for offering high quality products for the home, and now presents an unmissable offer on a handcrafted solid wood dining table.

The solid wood Tuscan Dining Table, with its elegant design and functionality, is an excellent option to give a new look to your dining room. Take advantage of the discount of 10 thousand pesos, payments to months without interest and free shipping to make this acquisition a satisfactory and convenient experience.

The department store sells the solid wood Tuscany Dining Table at an irresistible offer, a handcrafted piece of furniture that evokes a warm and welcoming feeling, characteristic of northern Italy in the 19th century. This offer reduces the starting price from $49,999 to $39,999.20, and can also be purchased with up to 9 months interest-free of $4,722.13 and free shipping when ordering online.

Features of the Tuscany Dining Table

Its X-shaped supports and key-shaped tenons give it a distinctive and charming touch. This import item features a distressed finish on the top, a handcrafted solid wood frame, and smoothed edges that contribute to its elegant design.

◉ Extendable: It has two board sheets on the sides that can be arranged to provide more space.

◉ Distressed finish: The finish gives it a rustic and elegant touch, ideal for a classic dining room.

◉ X-Shaped Supports: Add stability and an attractive design.

◉ Includes Assembly: Liverpool takes care of the assembly, facilitating the process for the client.

Specifications of the Tuscany Dining Table

◉ Brand: POTTERY BARN

◉ Product type: Table

◉ Family or collection: Tuscany

◉ Dimensions:

◉ Width: 188 cm (extendable to 264 cm)

◉ Length: 102 cm

◉ Height: 76 cm

◉ Style: Traditional Classic

◉ Area of ​​use: Dining room

◉ Foldable: No

◉ Leg shape: X/cross

◉ Finish: Matte

◉ Capacity: 6 people

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Material: Wood