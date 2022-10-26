Liverpool recovers its forcefulness: it thrashes Ajax and goes to the second round of the Champions League

The punch, differential factor with respect to Ajax, reflected in the goals of Mohamed Salah, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliottunbalanced the key duel at the Johan Cruyff Arena in favor of Liverpoolwhich added a new and clear victory (0-3) to ensure a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The current runner-up in the tournament, who had an irregular start in the competition, will play for first place in the Group with Napoli on the last day.

Ajax ran out of options. The Europa League is his goal now. Nothing had to do with how the game ended, the final score, to the staging where Ajax showed daring and better management of the game.

Liverpool, forceful

In fact, he complicated the panorama for Liverpool in combined actions such as the one that ended with a shot by Steve Berghuis at the post with Alisson beaten. Later, Ajax maintained dominance but without threatening the visiting goal.

Not too many things happened. The domain of Alfred Schreuder’s box was gradually declining and Liverpool was more comfortable. The first goal for the reds came at the right time. On the verge of rest. It was a blow for Ajax. A center with the outside of Jordan Henderson was finished off first by Mohamed Salah into the net.

The second underpinned, especially mentally, Ajax. The Dutch team did not have time to react, suffering a new blow around the locker room. In a corner thrown by Andy Robertson who headed Darwin Núñez into the net. The Uruguayan had already been able to score minutes before. In a choral play between Salah, Robertson and that the South American, at an empty goal, crashed into the post.

He retaliated with the subsequent header that left the panorama much clearer for the whole of Jugen Klopp. The third came right away. It was born again in Salah’s boots with a filtered pass to Harvey Elliott that did not fail against Remko Pasveer. It was the sentence to crash despite the fact that there was more than half an hour ahead. The party broke up. Klopp began to dose forces and Schreuder in looking for solutions to improve the score from the bench.

Klopp removed his entire line of midfielders from the field and imposed the rhythm as he pleased until the end of the match, with qualification assured and against a dedicated rival.

EFE

