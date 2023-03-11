London (dpa)

Liverpool’s attacking line is going through a phase of development, but Jurgen Klopp, the team’s coach, believes the club is already reaping the fruits of its long-term planning this season.

In the week following the 7-0 win over Manchester United, John Dablo Henry, the principal owner, spoke of his enduring commitment to the club and the need to continue investing wisely.

Most likely this investment will be made in the midfield, which the team has struggled with for some time, but the quick steps taken by Darwin Nunez, who the club signed for £64m last June, and the arrival of Cody Jacobo last January, showed that the departure of Mane, who What happened last summer, and the expected departure of Roberto Firmino, will not affect the team.

Nunez and Jakpo scored twice in the Manchester United match, bringing Jakbo to four goals in the last six matches, while Nunez has four goals in the last four matches and 14 goals throughout the season. This alleviated the problem of the absence of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz for several months.

Klopp said :”John is right. Look at the players we signed with in the last two transfer periods, Louis, Darwin, Cody, players in the offensive line.” He added, “I think that Sadio, Roberto, and Mohamed Salah together were for a long time one of the best attacking trio in the world.”

And he added, “Then Sadio left in the summer. We will see what happens with Roberto in the summer, and only Salah is left. But we replaced them, and Diogo came at this time as well.” He explained, “This is an investment, and it is a wise investment, a responsible investment. This is what you want, what you need, and what we need.”

He confirmed: “This year unfortunately they were injured most of the time, that didn’t help, but they were here anyway, and then Cody only came later.”

And he added, “This should be the situation now, in a similar way we will do the same for other parts of the team and this will be possible.”

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that there were a lot of expectations about Nunez, in particular, after joining the club in a potential record deal for the club amounting to 85 million pounds sterling, but the expectations were lower for Jacobo, who the club moved quickly to include him from Eindhoven. The Dutchman, due to the desire of several clubs to sign him, including Manchester United.

However, the Netherlands international has exceeded expectations, having produced impressive performances in his last two matches, indicating he was quickly inducted into the team.

Klopp said: “They deal with expectations very well, but I think that together we deal with expectations well, because we do not put additional pressure on the players. We have not done this before and we will not do it in the future.” He continued, “But that does not mean that there is no pressure, because we know that the world can be a heated place, especially when hiring you costs a lot of money and there are many things written and said about you, and you have to deal with it.” “We’d hope so, but you can never be 100 percent sure. Cody’s contribution is very clear, Darwin’s,” he added. Firmino informed Klopp a week ago that he would not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season, although the coach wants him to stay. The Brazilian international is ending a nine-year spell at Anfield, but told Klopp that he intends to finish the season well with the team, which is seeking to qualify for the Champions League, knowing that a victory over Bournemouth next Saturday will be enough to put the team in the top four of the standings table.

Klopp said: “He told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit, but I wasn’t surprised, in fact it’s the natural thing to do. He told me and then the only thing he said was ‘Now I want to end this wonderful story with a positive ending.'” And he added: “He is here completely, very committed, as everyone can imagine, and that’s what we need to know.”

“There is no time to say goodbye or whatever at this moment, there will be enough time for that later in the season.”