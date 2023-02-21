Encouraged by dentist Robbie Hughes, Roberto Firmino strove to turn his teeth into the most well-cared collection of ivory on the planet. After enameling his incisors, molars and fangs with an experimental nuclear target, all his teammates watched him brush and polish each day, painstakingly, piece by piece, before and after each workout, with a paste that costs £250 a knob. Asked about the rumors, Andrew Robertson attested that the legend was true. “If I’m in my corner and Bobby smiles in the opposite area, I see his teeth shine,” the full-back confessed to a friend, half perplexed, half laughing, convinced, like everyone in the Liverpool dressing room, that the The attacker’s best investment was in his smile, the light of Anfield, a reflection of the most generous character that can be found in the harsh universe of elite football, and the hallmark of a false nine of the time.

