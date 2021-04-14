The Real Madrid He has very high morale and tonight he is looking for a pass to the Champions League semifinals against him Liverpool at Anfield. The victory in the first leg in Valdebebas (3-1) and in the Classic four days later (2-1) have put Zidane’s men with the possibility of fighting for both the Champions League and LaLiga. The French coach has managed to solve the losses in defense of Ramos and Varane with some notable Nacho and Militao, but for tonight’s match he also faces the absence of Lucas Vázquez on the right side, injured until the end of the season. Hazard has not recovered in time for the game either, but in his place comes Vinicius, who was the hero in the first leg. For his part, Klopp also suffers a large number of losses in defense, forcing him again to pull inventiveness to organize the rear. For the return, the English conjure up thinking of a comeback similar to the one they achieved against Barcelona in 2019, when they raised a 3-0 at the Camp Nou with a historic 4-0 at Anfield. Without their fans, the players must be plugged in from the beginning if they want to have any chance of coming back from the tie. Chelsea wait in the semifinals after getting their pass this Tuesday against Porto. Follow the minute by minute of the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League live:

