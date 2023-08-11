Great news for Latin American football, more precisely from Ecuador. Liverpool reached an agreement with Brighton to take over the services of Moises Caicedo, in exchange for 128 million euros, according to the British edition of 90min.
Caicedo had been Chelsea’s main midfield target throughout the European summer, but they balked at the idea of hitting Brighton’s value, which has always been at least €115m, while Liverpool’s offer of €128m was immediately accepted.
Such a deal would represent a British record, eclipsing the £106m Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernández in January.
Chelsea made numerous offers for Caicedo, but the highest never exceeded £80m and they have now missed out on the Ecuadorian star who is destined for Anfield, where he will help form a revamped midfield that includes Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai and former Seagulls teammate Alexis Mac. Allister.
Caicedo must now head to Merseyside to complete his medical and is expected to sign his contract before this weekend’s Premier League opener, which just so happens to be against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
It is worth noting that the Ecuadorian will meet an “old” acquaintance: the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, with whom he shared a team at Brighton last season.
For Liverpool, the deal is an obvious club record, dwarfing the €86m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.
While such an expensive move was not initially in the cards this summer, Liverpool raised significant funds through the unplanned sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia and ultimately decided to pull the trigger.
