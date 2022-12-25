A woman was killed of injuries sustained in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey, near Liverpool, on Christmas Eve. Three other people, as reported by the BBC, were injured. Prosecutors have opened a murder investigation. According to reports from the police, the first call from the ‘Lighthouse Inn’ pub came just before 1am. The wounded were three men and a woman. However, the latter died shortly after admission. According to initial reports, the shooter was shot by a man who then fled in a dark-colored car. Police have called on any witnesses to come forward.