The difficult situation that Luis Díaz’s family is experiencing, due to the kidnapping of his father in La Guajira, has generated great concern that is of an international order.

Different media have reacted to the news and have followed in detail the evolution of the situation in Colombia, where the National Police is pursuing the perpetrators of this crime that has generated solidarity but also indignation and rejection.

The news has been published from England, the release of the footballer’s mother and the details of the search operation, and the Colombian’s own club has taken action on the matter.

In the last few hours, Liverpool issued a statement in which it explains its position regarding this unfortunate event, which has greatly affected one of its most prominent players.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2023

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that it is aware of a current situation involving the family of Luis Díaz in Colombia,” the institution stated.

“We fervently hope that the matter is resolved safely and as soon as possible. In the meantime, the player’s well-being will remain our immediate priority,” he added.

The club has given the player complete freedom to focus on this difficult family situation, which occurs in the hours prior to this Sunday’s duel against Norhingham Forest. Covering him and assisting him at all times is the priority.

