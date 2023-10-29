You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz and his father
FCF and private file
Luis Díaz and his father
The English club issued a statement regarding the situation their star is experiencing.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The difficult situation that Luis Díaz’s family is experiencing, due to the kidnapping of his father in La Guajira, has generated great concern that is of an international order.
(Also read: Alert: Public Force seeks to prevent Luis Díaz’s father from being transferred to Venezuela)
Different media have reacted to the news and have followed in detail the evolution of the situation in Colombia, where the National Police is pursuing the perpetrators of this crime that has generated solidarity but also indignation and rejection.
The news has been published from England, the release of the footballer’s mother and the details of the search operation, and the Colombian’s own club has taken action on the matter.
In the last few hours, Liverpool issued a statement in which it explains its position regarding this unfortunate event, which has greatly affected one of its most prominent players.
Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2023
“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that it is aware of a current situation involving the family of Luis Díaz in Colombia,” the institution stated.
“We fervently hope that the matter is resolved safely and as soon as possible. In the meantime, the player’s well-being will remain our immediate priority,” he added.
The club has given the player complete freedom to focus on this difficult family situation, which occurs in the hours prior to this Sunday’s duel against Norhingham Forest. Covering him and assisting him at all times is the priority.
ELTIEMPO.COM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #pronounces #kidnapping #Luis #Díazs #father #Colombia