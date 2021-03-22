On the thirteenth day of the Uruguayan Clausura, Liverpool has managed to proclaim itself champion after beating Nacional on Monday night by 0-4. The negriazul team takes the tournament two days from the end, remaining undefeated in their locker. The team of Marcelo Mendez you have the opportunity to finish without being defeated if you do not lose in either of the two remaining rounds.

Liverpool has managed to proclaim itself champion after adding 31 points in the 13 games played in the Clausura championship, accumulating nine victories and four draws since the dispute began. His pursuers, who were Torque FC and Peñarol, they tied (1-1) and lost (1-3) respectively in their matches against River Plate and Plaza Colonia. National, which was another of the teams that is at the top of the table with 23 points, was the team that was defeated against Liverpool to celebrate the championship.

In this way and with the achievement of the Closing, Liverpool will face Rentistas, team that won the Opening. The crossing will define the team that faces the winner of the annual table, which at the moment is National with 66 units.