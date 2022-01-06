The Colombian Luis Diaz continues to arouse the interest of several large clubs in Europe, after the great performance he had in the Copa América, in which he was the scorer and the revelation of the tournament, and in the Porto, in which he is the club’s top scorer in the League.

One of the teams that has been following in the footsteps of the peasant for several weeks is the Liverpool, that he sees Diaz as a good option for the future, and more so now that he will lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané for a few weeks, who will be in the African Cup of Nations.

There would already be an official offer for Luis Díaz

The English newspaper The Sun assures, in its edition this Thursday, that Liverpool already put on the table an offer for the Colombian.

The English club is willing to pay 60 million pounds sterling (about 72 million euros) to keep the attacker. The offer is slightly lower than the termination clause that Díaz has with Porto, which is 80 million euros.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was in favor, according to the publication, of waiting until the summer to sign Diaz, but the absence of his main attackers would speed up the operation.

A season with good numbers for Díaz

Diaz’s figures this season are very good, with 12 goals for Porto in the League, plus another two goals in the Champions League. Although Bayern Munich and Newcastle had shown interest, everything indicates that Liverpool would be closer and closer to having it.

