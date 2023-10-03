Through its official website, the department store founded by Jean-Baptiste Ebrard announced that during the October 6 to 8, Customers will be able to find great promotions at ‘The Liverpool Night’.

In this context, if what you are looking for is to acquire discounts to remodel your home or change your look, we will tell you what the hours of discounts and sale products that you can purchase at the Liverpool Night Sale will be.

The Liverpool department store has earned the trust of Mexicans by offering a wide range of products and services, since the company that started in 1847, initially, the store was dedicated to the sale of high-quality fabrics and textile products, currently impacts for its wide variety of products in order to satisfy the needs of its customers.

Therefore, if you want to get discounts, visit the store from October 6 to 8, thus taking advantage of great sales during the Liverpool Night Sale in the company’s penultimate promotion.

Discounts La Nocturna de Liverpool

It is worth remembering that La Nocturna de Liverpool are periods of exclusive promotions and discounts in different categories throughout the store, the company highlighted that on their website that sales are in effect for 2 to 3 days each season.

For which of October 6 to 8, Customers have a great opportunity to take advantage of offers on fashion items and accessories or renew their home with promotions on furniture, decoration, technology and much more.

If you want to purchase products during this sales season, you can use your Liverpool departmental credit card or Liverpool VISA to have access to better promotions for being cardholders.

What are the hours of La Nocturna de Liverpool?

You can make a purchase from the time the store opens until it closes at normal times, while at any time of the day and night if you buy in our Liverpool Pocket app or on liverpool.com.mx.