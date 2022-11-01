Liverpool Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Champions League match

LIVERPOOL NAPLES STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9 pm Liverpool and Napoli take the field at Anfield for the sixth and final match of the group stage of the Uefa Champions League 2022-2023. Where to see the Liverpool Napoli match on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Liverpool Naples where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Naples will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Liverpool Napoli is scheduled for 21 hours today, Tuesday 1 November 2022.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming the match of Champions League Liverpool Napoli will be visible on the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Liverpool Naples

: Liverpool Naples Where is it : Anfield, Liverpool

: Anfield, Liverpool Date: Tuesday 1 November 2022

Tuesday 1 November 2022 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity +

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Liverpool Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match: