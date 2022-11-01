Liverpool and Napoli on the field today at 21 in the match valid for the last day of Group A of the Champions League. The two teams have already qualified for the round of 16 and Napoli, who won 4-1 in the first leg, must avoid a defeat with a 4 goal difference to keep the first place. How to watch the game on TV?

The match on TV can be seen on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and Sky Sport HD (channel 252). In streaming, for Sky subscribers, the race is available on Sky Go thanks to the app on PC, smartphone or tablet. The race is also available on NOW and Mediaset Infinity, by downloading the Infinity + app on compatible smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets, or on the Mediaset Infinity website via computer or notebook, thanks to the use of Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast.