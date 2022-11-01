Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the match valid for the last day of Group A of the Champions League. The Azzurri, in their first knockout of the season, close in first place in the standings despite the misstep: Spalletti’s team has 15 points like the reds, but the team coached by Klopp is second for goal difference.

THE MATCH – Spalletti for the challenge in England fields Osimhen from the first minute, flanked by Kvaratskhelia and Politano, while in midfield Anguissa and Ndombele with Lobodka, in defense Olivera wins the ballot with Mario Rui. While Klopp lines up Firmino as a first striker, with Salah and Jones in support.

Liverpool in the 5 ‘goes immediately close to the advantage with Salah shooting deep. The Egyptian serves Jones who bowl to overtake Meret but the ball caresses the crossbar. Napoli responds in the 9th minute, Kvaratskhelia enters the area and falls after a contact with Konate, for the referee Stieler you can continue playing, then the Georgian’s conclusion from a distance still ends at the side.

Napoli struggles to get out of the English pressure in the first part of the match but at 28 ‘Kvaratskhelia frees himself on the left and unloads on Ndombelè but the conclusion is prey to Alisson. A minute passes and Liverpool are close to the advantage: on the 29 ‘Thiago powerful conclusion from the edge but Meret relaxes and rejects with his fists. The reds continue to push and at 30 ‘a deflection by Jones of the head ends very high over the crossbar. Then at 43 ‘Salah kicks wide from a good position, even if in an offside position.

At the beginning of the second half, the Egyptian forward from Liverpool still becomes dangerous. At 52 ‘conclusion from a tight angle but ball to the side. At 54 ‘Napoli took the lead: free kick by Kvaratskhelia, on which Ostigard took off and headed in but the Var check cancels the goal for a millimeter offside after a long control. Spalletti’s team is not there and at 59 ‘Kvaratskhelia at the far post finds the deviation but Alisson is also ready to parade. In the final match Liverpool tries everything.

At 81 ‘great save by Meret on a deviation in front of Salah who passes at 85’: on a corner header by Nunez recently entered that Meret does not hold back and the Egyptian bags the tap in which is worth the advantage. At 94 ‘still Nunez protagonist but his cross shot ends just wide even for the deviation of Ostigard. Then at 97 ‘comes the doubling of Liverpool: Van Dijk’s header arrives again on a corner, Meret rejects on the line, but Nunez bags, with the goal that is validated by the Var, for the final 2-0 that penalizes too much the Naples.