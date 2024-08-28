World football mourns the passing of Juan Izquierdo, from the National club of Uruguay, five days after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a match Libertadores Cup against the Sao Paulothe Uruguayan team reported.

“It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” Nacional said in a message posted on social media network X, which was accompanied by a black and white photograph of the athlete.

“We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. May he rest in peace. Juan, you will be with us forever,” he added.

The sporting bodies have spoken out and lamented what happened in Brazil. One of them was the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) which also expressed its condolences and in a brief message on X stated that it “deeply regrets the departure of Juan Izquierdo.”

He played in Cerro, Montevideo Wanders, San Luis of Mexico, Liverpool of Uruguay and Nacionalclubs where he stood out for his defensive quality.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends. RIP.” Peñarol, Nacional’s archrival in Uruguayan football, dedicated a few words to express their grief at the death of

Izquierdo, who played for the club in 2019, said: “We express our deepest condolences and embrace his family, his friends and Club Nacional de Football in this time of great pain.”

