Liverpool will not try to push through a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer, sources have confirmed to 90min England.
Bellingham has long been Liverpool’s main market target, but the deal to sign him this summer seems beyond what they were prepared to do given the high price Borussia Dortmund asked for the England midfielder.
90min confirmed earlier this year that Dortmund would be willing to sell the player, but the asking price would be €150m, beyond the club’s current record sale of €144m they received for Ousmane Dembélé in 2017.
Bellingham must speak with Borussia Dortmund in April to discuss his future which, as he revealed 90min earlier this season, he includes the option to stay with the club for another year. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City have presented what they consider compelling cases to Bellingham in recent months.
Dortmund, who have Bellingham on a contract until 2025, are willing to make him the highest-paid player in their history and, in exchange, they would insert a release clause that would allow him to leave well below his market value, a similar situation. in which Erling Haaland had before joining Manchester City last summer.
Bellingham must make his decision, but as it stands, if he left this summer, it would be a direct choice between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Both parties are willing to make a deal that would be one of the biggest deals in football history.
Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also contacted Bellingham’s representatives, and while they could match any offer, our fellow 90min they understand that neither is considered a realistic destination at this time.
If Bellingham decides to stay at Dortmund for another year and sign a new deal with a release clause, 90min has been able to learn that “all bets would be off” by 2024. The race would again include Liverpool and possibly also Manchester United, who have been in the background all this time and have been closely monitoring the situation.
Real Madrid would have already decided to go for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the next summer transfer market, and they have internally established a fixed limit of 100 million euros plus 50 million euros in bonuses and a salary that would reach 20 million Euros per season.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Liverpool #moves #signing #Jude #Bellingham
Leave a Reply