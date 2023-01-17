While he recomposes his best version, and even without Luis Diazinjured, the Liverpool solved this Tuesday his classification to the round of 16 of the england cup against Wolverhampton, whom he brought down with an accurate, unstoppable shot from Harvey Elliott in the 12th minute and whom he appeased with firmness and commitment.

Already appears on the horizon, in the next round of the tournament, Brighton, another challenge for the bloc of Jurgen Klopp, reactivated after three consecutive games without winning, survivor of the 2-2 suffered at Anfield and winner of the tiebreaker this Tuesday at Molineux, among the irregularities that he maintains in each competition this season, even without his football, still among doubts, still a long way to go. But, this Tuesday, with a punch. It’s the difference.

everything did harvey elliottthe 19-year-old footballer already on the brink of 50 games with the ‘red’ first team.

received the ball from Thiago Alcantara Still in his own territory, he controlled and advanced in the face of his adversary’s withdrawal, which backed down until he understood that all the steps he had taken back had been an atrocious concession.

Suddenly, Elliott unleashed a tremendous left-footed shot, unattainable by forward José Sa, who he passed over to make it 0-1 at Molineux Stadium; a boost for Jurgen Klopp and his team, due to the abrupt start of the match, due to the committed course of his season and due to the dimension that a goal reaches in a tiebreaker duel as a visitor, as close as expected against a growing opponent since the arrival on his bench of Julen Lopetegui.

Harvey Elliott celebrates Liverpool’s goal.

The goal turned off Wolverhampton for a long time. Even without Pablo Sarabia, his latest signing, announced this Tuesday before the duel, he entered an offensive labyrinth from which he did not fully glimpse the exit.

Neither Raúl Jiménez neither Moutinho nor Ait-Nouri nor Adama Traoré. Neither did his entire team, relegated to nothing every time he applied to try to equalize, until the final offensive, when he did feel capable of anything. Before, only a shot to the side of the network of Adama Traoré. Sporadic.

Too deviated, too little, to replace the debate on the result, which, at that time, Liverpool managed solidly, without surprises, again with the Spanish under-19 international Stefan Bajcetic as the starter, for the third time in his eight games played, visibly overloaded in the 72nd minute and replaced by Fabinho. Cody Gakpo was chosen for the lead. He is still scoreless in his third clash with Liverpool.

In the 65th minute he was replaced by Mohamed Salah. Not once had the Egyptian star. Neither was his team, without possession, without depth, without the vertigo, without the overflow of other times, in resistance mode against Wolves and with victory already in sight.

He retained it because Joe Gómez deprived with his head the goal targeted by the shot of the Mexican Raúl Jiménez (changed at minute 84 by Diego Costa, the last resort Lopetegui resorted to) and because Liverpool held their minimal victory until the end, outside of his best level, still far from himself, but with the victory and the classification. A relief.

Synthesis

0 – Wolverhampton: Jose Sa; Lembikisa (Semedo, m. 46), Colins, Gomes, Johnny (Podence, m. 64); Hodge (Matheus Nunes, d. 46), Ruben Neves; Adama Traoré, Moutinho (Cunha, d. 64), Ait-Nouri; Raúl Jiménez (Diego Costa, m. 84).

1 – Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner (Phillips, m. 65), Konaté, Joe Gómez, Tsimikas; Keita, Bajcetic (Fabinho, m. 75), Thiago (Ben Doak, m. 75); Elliott, Gakpo (Salah, m. 65), Fabio Carvalho (Curtis Jones, m. 65). Goal: 0-1, m. 12: Harvey Elliott. Referee: André Mariner. He yellow carded the local Adama Traoré (m. 43) and the visitors Thiago (m. 57) and Phillips (m. 71).

EFE

