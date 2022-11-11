Mexico City (Arely Sánchez and Silvia Olvera)- Store chains and marketplaces such as Liverpool, Mercado Libre, 99 minutes and Walmartamong other, strengthened their logistics chains to face the Good End.

For example, Liverpool prepares its new distribution center in Jilotepec to double your storage capacity and speed up your deliveries.

While, Free market has more than 75 percent of the products it will sell through its platform stored to be delivered in less than 24 hours, said Alejandro Caballero, director of Market Place of the company.

In addition, he added, 90 percent of the products sold use the logistics network of five planes and 165 own electric vans to reach their final destination.

Alexis Patjane, CEO of 99 minutes, said that this delivery company, which works with large chains and SMEs, will have more than 5,000 couriers operating last-mile deliveries from Monday to Sunday.

“The Good End is the most important peak season that we have and it is the signal for the Christmas season. “We increased our capacity to process more than 300 thousand packages per day,” he said.

Vicente Yáñez, president of ANTAD, explained that the Good End sales represent the most relevant peak of the year, given that it is the most planned season among families to make large ticket purchases.

Walmart de México has implemented the crowdsourcing model in 295 stores, which allows faster deliveries. 60-minute deliveries account for almost 40 percent of orders using this model.

Andrés Felipe Archilla, Director of Operations at Melonn, pointed out that deliveries of goods in less than 24 hours are the weakest in the country, since the force of last-mile delivery men is still insufficient. However, he considered, the deliveries of two to five days are almost solved with the current capacity of the companies.

Suppliers will be promoted

In another order, in order to promote national suppliers, Sam’s Club in Mexico is working on a pilot program so that they manufacture their own brands for their counterpart in the United States.

According to Ivonne Montiel, Vice President of Operations at Sam’s Club, the program is part of one of the pillars they have as a company, and with which they seek to give their suppliers an opportunity for growth.

“92 percent of our purchases are from national suppliers. And at Sam’s Club we are calling Sam’s in the United States to say ‘look, I have these products that are made in Mexico and we are doing really well and you could also sell them. at your Sam’s,'” he said.