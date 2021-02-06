It’s a shame not to be able to duel more regularly between Klopp Y Guardiola in these seasons. Reality says that if one is fine, the other is not. When the City commanded – the same happens now -, the Liverpool no carburetion. And when the Liverpool, like last year, reaches excellence, the City does not respond. What will become of these two teams and the Premier when they fight for the title in equal conditions and moods. Now they are measured with a lot at stake and caution triggered (game with less than 2.5 goals is paid [2.15 a 1]).

At the moment the duel in Anfield of this weekend is preceded by the two consecutive defeats of the Klopp as locals, before Burnley Y Brighton, and of the 13 consecutive victories among all the competitions of Guardiola's men. The red team has much more to lose than the 'citizen'. It is a fact. Another loss can knock him out of the title fight. The City can give the lace to his eternal rival, but it does not make him disgust at all to leave his fiefdom undefeated.

The rival that bothers the City the most

The problems of Liverpool They have played against teams that lock themselves in and that grant them the ball and not the spaces. It is not the case of City, who will play as always and concede as always. What's more, in all these years we have seen Klopp be Guardiola's great black beast, both in the Premier as before in the Bundesliga. His style of play is the vaccine of the Santpedor coach.

Injuries have diminished Liverpool in the weakest area, the axis of defense. But it is not that the top is lacking dynamite. It's more, Salah He is still one of the great scorers of the championship and against powerful teams he almost always appears. Perhaps it is the last chance for Liverpool to get hooked on the Premier. February has just started. Discard those of Klopp at this time of year it would be rushed. Although for this they must come out alive from this clash before the City…

