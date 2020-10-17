Liverpool FC have decided to loan Harvey Elliott for the remainder of the current season. The 17-year-old is expected to collect match practice in the second division.
Many observers are already predicting a great career for Harvey Elliott. The young winger, who moved from the U18s of Fulham FC to the big Liverpool FC last summer, primarily has to gain match experience in order to develop further.
Elliott will therefore appear for the rest of the current season for the Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, the second English division. “The 17-year-old made the move to Ewood Park before the deadline for the transfer window,” the club said. Players could still switch between the Premier League and the second division until Friday evening, but there was a kind of exception.
In the current season, the offensive player has 57 minutes of playing time for Liverpool, which he collected in the EFL Cup game against third division club Lincoln City. In the preseason he made it to eight more missions, but only two missions – a total of seven minutes – in normal league operations.
Last July, Elliott, who initially moved to the U23 of the reigning champions, signed his first professional contract. This runs until 2023 and accordingly gives the club the security to keep it safe in the club for the time being. The loan to the Rovers, who are currently in sixth place in the table (after four games), should help him to play regularly at a higher level.
