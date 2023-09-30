Liverpoolwhich finished with nine players, was defeated in the final stoppage time on its visit to Tottenham (2-1), this Saturday on matchday 7 of the Premier League, where the ‘Spurs’ take advantage to move into second place, one point behind the leader Manchester City.

The end of the game was cruel for Liverpool, who had given a display of resistance in a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they had never lost. The mission became complicated in the 26th minute with the red card for Curtis Jones and then even more complicated in the 69th minute, when the Portuguese Diogo Jota saw the second yellow card.

Jota had come into play at half-time to replace the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, who was injured when scoring the provisional 1-1 draw at 45+4.

Tottenham had taken the lead a little earlier thanks to their South Korean captain, Son Heung-min (36, 1-0), who scored his sixth goal in seven Premier League games this season, which is four less than his total of last campaign.

The winning goal for the Londoners came in the 90+6, with an own goal by Joël Matip, who accidentally beat his goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who had been impeccable until then in the match by neutralizing clear chances from James Maddison (30, 49) and Son Heung-min (51), mainly.

Manchester City, defeated this Saturday 2-1 in Wolverhampton, now only has one point ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal (3rd), who won 4-0 at Bournemouth. Liverpool are now fourth, two points off the lead.

SPORTS AND AFP

