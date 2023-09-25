Liverpool has had a great start to the season, with 16 points in six days of the Premier League, which places it second in the standings, only surpassed by the leader Manchester City, and with a victory in its start in the Europa League , as a visitor.
Now in the English League Cup They will seek to maintain this good performance, to be able to advance and fight for the title again, something they have not achieved for two years, in their confrontation against Leicester, who today competes in the Championship. We review the preview for the 16th finals of the contest.
In which stadium is Liverpool-Leicester played?
Date: Wednesday, September 27
Location: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield Road (Liverpool)
Hours: 3:45 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:45 p.m. in the US, Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:45 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Robinson T. (Eng)
How can you watch Liverpool-Leicester?
The duel between Liverpool and Leicester will be broadcast exclusively on the Star + platform.
What is the latest news from Liverpool?
Jürgen Klopp will do his best for this confrontation, and that means repeating the XI that beat West Ham last weekend in the Premier League, since he had no injuries or suspensions.
What is the latest news from Leicester?
With a goal from the historic Vardy, Leicester has just beaten Bristol on matchday 8 of the Championship, according to the website live results. Italian coach Enzo Maresca will still not be able to count on the injured Cannon and Praet, both with back pain.
Possible alignments
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nuñez, Diaz.
Leicester: Hermansen, Justin, Vestergaard, Doyle, Ricardo Pereira, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, McAteer, Mavididi, Vardy
Forecast
Liverpool will impose conditions due to its hierarchy and will win 2-0, with a double from Salah.
