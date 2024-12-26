The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the anfield stadium

Liverpool and Leicester

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Liverpool come into the match having faced Leicester and Fulham while Leicester played their last Premier League games against Liverpool and Newcastle. After the match against Leicester, Liverpool will play against West Ham and Manchester United. For its part, Leicester will play against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Liverpool – Leicester

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Anfield stadium, Liverpool occupies the position number 1 of the Premier League standings with 39 points, while

Leicester occupies the position number 17 of the table with 14 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Liverpool has a balance of 37

goals in favor

and 16

goals against which have meant 12 games won, 3 drawn and 1 lost. Leicester comes into the match having scored 21 goals and conceded 37, which has resulted in 3 games won, 5 drawn and 9 lost.

So far in the championship, Liverpool has achieved 6 victories, 1 draw and 1 defeat at home, while Leicester has achieved 1 victory, 2 draws and 5 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Liverpool and Leicester.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Liverpool and Leicester today

The match between Liverpool and Leicester corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at Anfield. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The match between Liverpool and Leicester corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at Anfield. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.