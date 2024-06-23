Liverpool (Reuters)

The family of Alan Hansen, the former Liverpool and Scotland defender, said on the website of the team competing in the English Premier League, that he was discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at home after falling ill.

Liverpool said earlier this June that Hansen (69 years old) was in serious condition in hospital.

Hansen is considered one of Scotland’s best players ever. He wore Liverpool’s captaincy for four years during his 14-year stint at the club, and played 26 international matches with his country’s national team.

Liverpool said in a statement that Hansen, his wife and his family would like to thank everyone for the “incredible messages of love and support.”

The club said, quoting Hansen’s family, “This has been very moving and helpful, and we greatly appreciate the continued respect shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

Former Liverpool coach Bob Paisley signed Hansen from Partick Thistle in 1977, and he spent a wonderful career with the team during which he won the English Premier League eight times, three Champions League titles, two FA Cup titles, and four English League Cup titles.