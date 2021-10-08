A former Reds star has encouraged LFC management to part ways with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann advised the Mersey club to quickly sell Mohamed Salah if the latter refuses to sign a contract extension.

Salah reminded Liverpool of their importance with an excellent start to the 2021/22 season, scoring nine goals in as many appearances, including a world-class goal in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City. The Egyptian now has 134 goals for Liverpool, but his time at Anfield might not last too long as his lease expires in 2023.

Salah too greedy for Liverpool

Salah demands around € 350,000 per week in his new contract, well above the club’s highest salary, Virgil van Dijk, who earns 250,000 euros per week, according to Sunday World.

Liverpool want the issue resolved by the new year, and former Reds midfielder Hamann therefore believe the club should transfer the Pharaoh if the contractual stalemate continues. “These rumors have been circulating for several years now, so I don’t really know what he wants,” the 2005 European champion told TribalFootball.com. “Obviously, if he doesn’t want to stay and he fancies a new challenge, I firmly believe that if anyone is going to go, if the price is right, you have to let them go. If someone doesn’t want to be at the club I always think it’s the right thing to say what price you want to allow that player to leave. Salah has been a brilliant player for Liverpool, and they wouldn’t want to lose him for free. If he decides to leave then they have to make sure they get a decent amount of money for him and spend it to bring in another quality player ”.

To see also:

>>> This great goalscorer Barça is targeting for 2022