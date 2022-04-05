Liverpool won 3 goals to 1 over Benfica in Lisbon thanks to a great Luis Díaz, who assisted and scored in a game that he started as a starter. Liverpool took a quick lead thanks to a goal from Ibrahima Konaté in a good corner centered by Robertson in the 17th minute. The first half was a gale by the English club with up to 11 shots and in the 34th minute, Sadio Mané doubled the advantage of theirs. A great ball from Alexander-Arnold behind the Portuguese defense left Luis Díaz alone against the goalkeeper, who decided to give the goal to his teammate by giving him the ball with a header.
The match went to halftime with a great dominator and the tie seemed practically ready for sentence, but Benfica came out of the locker room plugged in and closed the gap in the 4th minute of the second half thanks to Darwin Núñez. A low ball crossed by Rafa Silva reached the Lisbon club’s scorer who finished off at will.
From then on, the game was a round trip that was much more even than the first 45 minutes, and when it seemed that the game would end with 1-2, Naby Keita leaked a ball that ended up at the feet of the man in the night, who beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one that left Liverpool with one foot in the semifinals of the Champions League. Benfica had chances to tie the game, but they will have to come back from two goals down if they want to go through to the next round of Europe’s top competition.
