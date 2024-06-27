The Liverpool department store makes fun of its competitors, including Walmart, by offering a wide variety of discounted items, highlighting its website with an incredible offer on a dining table made of oak wood. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase a luxury table at half price.

Do you want to buy a dining room table and save $27,250? This is the Casagora Mazati Oak Wood Table, with a starting price of $54,499, now available for only $27,249, with the option of up to 9 months without interest of $3330.49 and free shipping included so you can order it at home without worrying about transportation.

It should be noted that CASAGORA is Liverpool’s exclusive luxury line, a proposal that offers an exclusive curation of furniture, decorative pieces and home textiles. This line is eco and minimalist, a renewed classic that transforms any space into a true Eden. With CASAGORA, your home will become a sophisticated place, full of details and high quality.

Imagine receiving your guests at a wonderful table with fine decoration in every corner. A dining room with attention to detail and an unmistakable style is the least you and your family deserve. Made of oak wood, This table is sturdy and durable, ideal for everyday use and impressing your guests.

Features of the Casagora Mazati Table

◉ Brand: CASAGORA

◉ Product type: Table

◉ Family or collection: Mazati

Dimensions:

◉ Product width: 220cm

◉ Product length: 220 cm

◉ Product height: 78 cm

Details:

◉ Finish: Matte

◉ Style: Contemporary

◉ Sustainable: Sustainable process

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Area of ​​use: Dining room

◉ Foldable: No

◉ Leg shape: Square

◉ Is it extendable: No

◉ Composition: Oak wood

Liverpool cards

◉ 45% discount and 9 MSI

◉ 50% discount – One-time payment

◉ Liverpool Budget

Other Cards and External Checking Account

◉ 45% off and 6 MSI

◉ 50% discount – One-time payment