When renovating the home, one of the key elements is the dining room, as it is where they enjoy sacred foods with their loved ones. For this reason, consumers look for quality, resistance and, of course, a touch of elegance. .

Given this, to attract the attention of customers Liverpool has decided to stand out, even challenging its competitors such as Walmart, by presenting a sought-after fine wood dining room at an incredible discount.

This dining room that was initially priced at $96,809 in the store that offers a wide variety of luxury brand items, It is available now for only $62,859 so if you want sophistication, elegance and savings, this is a great option.

This dining room is perfect for meetings and elegant dinners, providing the ideal combination of functionality and classic style. In addition to this, the department store does not want you to miss this promotion and that is why it also offers free shipping nationwide as well. Your clients can transform their space with high-quality furniture.

What are the characteristics of the Kessa Sheyla Classic Dining Room for 8 People:

⦿ Made of wood and industrialized wood board, mahogany veneer.

⦿ Brown (mahogany) finish that adds warmth and elegance to the space.

⦿ Includes dining table with capacity for 8 people and 8 chairs.

⦿ Table dimensions: length 220 cm, width 110 cm, height 80 cm.

⦿ Chair dimensions: 53 cm wide, 48 cm deep, 89 cm high.

⦿ Rectangular design with continuous backrest and semi-matte lacquered finish.

⦿ Leg material: Matte lacquered wood; Seat material: Textile.

⦿ Manufacturer's warranty: 3 months.