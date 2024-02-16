Bunk beds have become a versatile and practical solution for families, offering great utility and maximizing the available space in the home. If you are looking for bunk beds that combine functionality, resistance and style, Liverpool has an offer that stands out even against strong competitors such as Walmart.

La Litera House Muebles is the perfect choice for those families looking for an efficient and comfortable solution. His Pine wood design makes it not only covetable but also durable, providing long-term durability.

This bunk bed, which is ideal for three children or for organizing fun sleepovers, since it has a trundle bed in the lower part, was initially priced at $52,899 in the department store. It's available now for just $48,500 with free nationwide shipping.

The versatility of this model allows you to make the most of the space, turning it into a play or reading area during the day. The trundle bed can only be removed when necessary, offering a practical and functional solution.

Characteristics:

⦿ It has a space designed for mattresses from 13 cm to 15 cm, providing comfort to the little ones in the house

⦿ Finished with child-safe paint ensures a healthy and protected environment

⦿ It is important to note that the image is set and does not include accessories, mattress or bedding

Specifications:

⦿ Color: White

⦿ Product: Bunk bed

⦿ Material: Pine wood

⦿ Dimensions: Width – 107 cm, Depth – 203 cm, Height – 225 cm

⦿ Style: Renewed classic

⦿ Manufacturer's warranty: 3 years

⦿ Finished with child-safe paint

⦿ Does not include accessories, mattress, bedding