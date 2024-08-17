A new era began this Saturday in the Liverpool from England with an important victory in what was the debut of coach Arne Slot. The Red team visited the Portman Road stadium and beat the newly promoted team 0-2 Ipswich Town for the first date of the 2024-2025 Premier League.

Now without the remembered technician Jurgen KloppLiverpool gave hints of the new project Slotwho showed full confidence in the Colombian Luis Díaz, who started as a starter and improved in a match that was decided in the second half.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

The first half was very lackluster for the visiting team, who were unable to find a way to the opponent’s goal and were never able to show the speed that characterized them in previous campaigns.

The Colombian Luis Diaz He was barely able to give a few glimpses of his football, but he was a victim of the team’s performance, the midfielders were disconnected and the attackers lost.

The teams went into the break with the score at zero. Coach Arne Slot had to show some skill to turn around a difficult match, partly due to Liverpool’s lack of ideas and also due to the intensity that Ipswich brought to the table.

With the same pieces, the Red team changed completely, the players on the wings were more unbalanced and the coach found that balance between defense and attack, with more active midfielders.

Luis Diaz He had a very clear chance in the 55th minute, when the Guajiro received the ball two metres from the goal, but sent it over the goal when he tried to chip his shot. An incredible mistake that revived the ghosts of last season, in which he was widely criticized for his lack of definition.

The first of the afternoon arrived minutes later, Mohamed Salah He beat his marker in the midst of a lack of concentration on the part of the visitors and assisted the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who sent the ball home for the 1-0 partial. It was the first goal in the Slot era at Liverpool.

It took less than five minutes for the second goal to arrive. Ipswich’s defence was disorganised and Liverpool found space to filter the ball through to Mo Sala, who scored with his left foot to make it 2-0.

Outstanding presentation of Arne Slot’s Liverpool, which improved in the second half after a first half lacking in ideas. Luis Diaz He went from less to more, he became very important on the left wing with that imbalance that characterizes him, but he sinned again due to the lack of goals.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS