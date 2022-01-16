Liverpool is reborn and assaults second place

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Takumi Minamino, Liverpool figure.
Takumi Minamino, Liverpool figure.
They beat Brentford in the Premier League this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 16, 2022, 11:20 AM
The Liverpool was reunited with victory after three games of drought and clearly won the Brentford (3-0) to storm second place in the Premier to the detriment of Chelsea, surpassed on Saturday by the leader, Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp’s team accumulated draws against Tottenham and Chelsea and a defeat against Leicester that had taken him away from first place.
It may interest you: (James Rodríguez: Will he return to Everton after the departure of ‘Rafa’ Benítez?)
However, he did not fail at Anfield against Danish Thomas Frank’s team, recently promoted to the top flight of English football, who had a good first round but is in decline.
Balance recovery
He has four losses in the last five games. Even so, Liverpool did not unblock the duel until the edge of the break with a goal from Fabinho from a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
He regained his footing the game later and Brentford put home advantage in jeopardy, but two lashes in the last half hour ended up killing the game.
In the 69th minute it was Alex Oxlade Chamberlain who beat the Spanish Álvaro Fernández again after receiving a ball from Andrew Robertson and ten minutes later, the Japanese Takumi Minamino, who had replaced Oxlade Chamberlain, scored the third after a pass from the Brazilian Roberto Firmino .
The victory places Liverpool second in the table with a pending match and eleven points less than Manchester City, leader.
It may interest you: (Miguel Borja, goal hope for the National Team for the tie)
EFE
January 16, 2022, 11:20 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Liverpool #reborn #assaults #place
Leave a Reply