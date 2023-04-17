We are experiencing the worst season for Liverpool during the Jürgen Klopp era. The Anfield team will not only live a year with a championship drought, but also the club is practically without options to get a ticket to the next Champions League. This is the result of poor staff planning at the beginning of the course, since the team already required a renewal of the squad and it was postponed, so the result is a cycle of total chaos.
Right now and facing the summer, this renewal is inevitable because the team wants to return to the place where it belongs and for this they require reinforcements to refresh the squad. There is talk of a list of stars in the plans for Klopp’s team, but before finalizing transfers, the club has to free up positions and that is why at least nine players from the squad have signed their departure, since they do not count for the coaching staff and the board has no intention of continuing to pay for their salaries.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta, Roberto Firmino and Adrián will leave the club as free agents, there were only intentions to sign the renewal of the Brazilian but he has rejected the option. Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and the two big surprises and strong sales for the club would be Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, two veterans who have lost the confidence of the coaching staff who are waiting for the arrival of new all-terrain midfielders. These are the names on the starting list, but receiving and listening to offers for other men on the squad is not ruled out.
