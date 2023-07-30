The British newspaper indicated that Liverpool are in talks with Saint-Germain to include Mbappe on loan.
The newspaper did not reveal more details, but said that playing with the “Reds” for a year would not prevent Mbappe from achieving his dream of moving to Real Madrid next summer through a free deal.
Mbappe had previously praised Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, and his representatives held discussions that preceded his joining the Parisian club.
Mbappe and the presentation of the Saudi Crescent
- Saint-Germain allowed the Saudi club Al-Hilal to speak with Mbappe, after he proposed 300 million euros to the French champion to include the 2022 World Cup top scorer, according to “Agence France-Presse” learned, last Monday, from a source close to the negotiations.
- The Capital Club, which has been owned by Qatar since 2011, received a letter from Al Hilal containing an explicit offer, and a request to allow a contract proposal to Mbappe.
- A contract like this can only take place with the consent of the player, who never expressed his desire to move to the Saudi League, contrary to his previous desires to carry the colors of Real Madrid.
- The 2018 World Cup winning player is in dispute over contracting with Saint-Germain, after rejecting the 12-month extension option.
- Instead, Mbappe plans to be free at the end of next season, when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.
- Saint-Germain excluded Mbappe from the pre-season tour in Japan, and decided to sell him unless he was convinced to sign a new contract with the club.
#Liverpool #negotiating #SaintGermain #include #Mbappe
