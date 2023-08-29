Liverpool are going through a rebuilding phase after many successful years under the leadership of Jürgen Klopp. Last season he was in the offensive part with the departure of Sadio Mané and the subsequent decision not to renew the contract with Roberto Firmino that ended with the arrival of Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo. Now, for the 2023/24 campaign, the Reds decided that it was time to rejuvenate the midfield and let out Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, among many others and both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arrived to be headlines in this area of the field.
Now, to face this last stage of the reconstruction of the midfield, according to the Athletic outlet, Liverpool is interested in Exequiel Palacios, player of the Argentine National Team who was world champion in Qatar 2022 and who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The player who emerged in River is living the best moment since he arrived in German football with the arrival of Xabi Alonso to the aspirin club last season.
The coach, and one of the best midfielders in history, gave the 24-year-old a lot of confidence and he has responded with very good performances that helped his team qualify for the UEFA Europa League after a start to the season that had Leverkusen in relegation places.
This possible negotiation is against the clock since the transfer market in European football is very close to closing (it ends on Friday, September 1) and Bayer Leverkusen would not be willing to lose one of its most valuable players, so the group of Liverpool should put a very interesting figure on the table to convince the managers of the German team. Exequiel Palacios’ pass is valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers.
