Liverpool had a very difficult 2022/23 season, mainly due to injuries that led to very significant drops in performance, but ended in good shape by qualifying for the UEFA Europa League by finishing the campaign in fifth place in the Premier League when it seemed practically impossible to enter one of the two most important international tournaments in European football. Now, Jürgen Klopp’s squad will seek to strengthen itself with the aim of competing in the best way and for titles in the 2023/24 campaign.
The Reds’ main objective is to strengthen the midfield and become a more dynamic team again. For that, they decided to go ahead of the other big teams in the Premier League to hire Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton for less than €35 million, which represents a real bargain. With the aim of continuing to improve this sector of the pitch, the next target for the Anfield Road team is Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Szoboszlai is a Hungarian player who in the last season became one of the most important players in the German team thanks to his hierarchy. At 22 years old, he stands out mainly for his great punch from outside the area and from set pieces, but at the same time, he has the ability to reach the surprise area. He joined the North German outfit from Austria’s RB Salzburg for €22 million ahead of the 2020/21 season, so this possible transfer to the Premier League would represent a major leap forward in his career.
According to the media that follow the Anfield Road team, the player has a €60 million clause in his contract that expires on June 30 and after this date the club would have to negotiate with RB Leipzig, which would mean a higher price. high. It should be mentioned that Newcastle were also after the services of Szoboszlai but he withdrew from the bidding to focus on other signings.
