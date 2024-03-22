With the birth of the iPhone 15, past generations like the iPhone 14 Pro Max They have received a big discount. A clear example is the offer that Liverpool has, which has put the 128GB model still price of $23,500.

This new price represents a savings of $4,000 over its original price of $27,500. If you have been amazed by this offer, you should know that this promotion also includes headphones that increase the immersive experience of Apple's flagship cell phone.

He iPhone 14 Pro Max stands out for its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display frameless that offers a captivating visual experience with a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi. ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz ensures smooth and responsive viewing at all times. Besides, the HDR display, With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits (normal) and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits (HDR), it ensures vibrant color reproduction and impressive contrast.

The performance of iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the powerful A16 Bionic chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, providing exceptional performance for even the most demanding tasks.

Regarding photography and videography, the iPhone 14 Pro Max It features a Pro camera system that includes a 48 MP wide angle, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and two 12 MP telephoto options, allowing exceptional versatility to capture unforgettable moments in impressive quality.

Security is also a priority with facial recognition through Face ID, which ensures reliable protection for user data, as well as the convenience of making secure payments with Apple Pay.

Liverpool's offer for iPhone 14 Pro Max with free headphones and a significant $4,000 discount presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to purchase a premium device at an exceptional price.