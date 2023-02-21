Was Liverpool. That of the triumphs as everyday. That imperial Liverpool that destroyed rivals with its devastating attack. It was Liverpool revitalized with Luis Díaz – who is still injured today. Today Liverpool looks like an imitation. He stopped being all-powerful. It is difficult for him to win, it is difficult for him to play what he was playing. Walk in the middle of the table in the Premier League. But he must still have some of that blood that made him so victorious. He will show it in the round of 16 series of the Champions League against the bravest rival of all, Real Madrid.

When Liverpool was at its best in its recent era, it played against that same rival in white, gave battle, in the most glorious instance of all, the previous Champions League final. And being that great Liverpool, he lost. And being this diminished Liverpool of now, the one that lives its worst season since Jurgen Klopp is in command there, it will be measured again with that dangerous team that makes the Champions League its ideal tournament. So the risk is total, either Liverpool win and get up, or they are out and go into intensive care.

Liverpool, badly needed

For Liverpool to beat this series would be like a resurgence. Knocking down the Champions League champion would be his great engine. But for that he needs to recover something from the best version of him. Without Díaz, without Mané (the one who went to Bayern Munich), without the same efficiency as before, without the same mystique as before. However, the other artists are still there, the majority, starting with the coach Klopp, who has sworn to find a way around this crisis, and they are Salah and Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold, and Núñez and now Gapkoand both scored against Newcastle at the weekend, for a 0-2 victory that came like a foam bath before getting into that white mud that means Real Madrid.

Klopp admits, with some incredulity, at this moment, the downturn, like someone who can’t explain why everything has changed so much, why now everything that he won comfortably becomes so difficult, but he trusts in the experience he has facing that rival to Design your board and move your tiles.

This Monday he confessed that he had not seen the last final again, and when he relived that game he only had one conclusion: it was torture. “They are different games, but it is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. I hadn’t seen that final in Paris again until this weekend and I realized why. It was a torture. Now I know why I hadn’t seen it. We played well, but they scored the decisive goal”.

Klopp is relieved that his team won the weekend. He did not want to arrive at this duel in free fall and with his spirits on the floor; he wanted to arrive with his head held high, with some recovered strength. “We have to play a great game, two actually. In these last games we have seemed more like a team and now we have to prove it again. We need results, without a doubt,” he said.

Gapko, the new one, spoke motivated, as if the goal he just scored had imbued him with optimism. “There is a lot at stake against Real Madrid, but we want to show that we are a great team and we will try to win both at home and away,” he said.

Liverpool is ranked 8th in the Premier League, with 35 points, while the leader, Arsenal, has 54. Madrid has 51 in the Spanish league and is trying to put pressure on leader Barcelona, ​​who has 59. That distance from the top has the Merengue team with a clear obsession with aiming for him again to the Champions League, and it is already known that in the Champions League that team rules. will not have to Tchouameni and Kroos, two bastions in the middle, due to illness. Without them, the white team will seek to storm Anfield, hit hard, leave the team that comes down with destroyed morale.

“We also have the return, but we have the illusion of starting this competition again,” Ancelotti said yesterday, who in any case does not trust himself, cannot, because in front he will have a Liverpool that although it is not recognized, always threatens, it can always be again.

