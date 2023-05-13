Liverpool of England will face the last three dates of the Premier League as ‘true finals’, the club where the Colombian Luis Díaz plays is bound to win all nine points in dispute to dream of qualifying for the next Champions League.

The red’s will visit the King Power Stadium next Monday, May 15 to measure their forces against Leicester City, a key duel that will close date 36 of the English league.

‘Bobby’ Firmino would leave Liverpool without playing

One of the great headaches that the technician has had Jurgen Klopp this season have been constant injuries, ‘Lucho’ Díaz, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, among other players have been out for some dates and this collective performance has diminished.

One of the names that is in the Liverpool infirmary is the Brazilian Roberto Firmino who could say goodbye to the merseyside box without playing again a minute with the red’s jacket. According to reports coming from England, ‘Bobby’ have a muscle injury that has kept him off the pitch in recent weeks and would be in doubt for the remainder of the tournament.

Klopp himself at a press conference confirmed that the striker is still not training and it could be low against Leicester. “No. Bobby hasn’t trained with the team yet. He trained individually yesterday and it looks like he’s almost done, but I’d be surprised if he’s available for Monday night.”

🎙️Jürgen Klopp on injuries: “No. Bobby hasn’t trained with the team yet. He trained one-on-one yesterday and it looks like he’s almost done, but I’d be surprised if he’s available by Monday night. Besides, neither is Naby.” pic.twitter.com/QE9dz8kXyQ — ThisIsAnfield ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (19🏆) (@estoesanfield_) May 12, 2023

And it is that the Brazilian striker is in the final stretch of his stage in Liverpool, after knowing that He will not renew his contract and will leave the club on June 30 as a free agent.

The 31-year-old striker completes a total of 8 seasons defending the red’s jersey, where he has scored 109 goals and has distributed 79 assists in 360 games. In addition, he managed to raise important titles such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

In addition, the presence of Firmino against Aston Villa on date 37 is in jeopardy because of his injury, If he doesn’t make it to the game, he will miss the warm farewell from Anfield Road, which wants to honor him on the pitch, in what would be his last home game with Liverpool.

