Liverpool keeps more than alive the illusions of winning all the titles it played in the 2021-22 season. They have already won the League Cup and this Saturday he was proclaimed champion of the FA Cup, by beating Chelsea in shots from the penalty spot.

On the same stage, Wembley Stadium, and along the same route, the team led by Jürgen Klopp, with a great performance by Colombian Luis Díaz, he beat Thomas Tuchel’s squad again.

Liverpool wants to win all four trophies

Now, Liverpool is concentrating on the other two goals for the rest of the season. One, the Premier League, in which they will try to overcome the difference of three points that Manchester City leads them. There are only two dates left to finish the championship.

And Liverpool’s other great goal is the Champions League, in which it has already reached the grand final and in which it will face Real Madrid on May 28 at the Saint-Denis stadium.

The Champions League prize pool

Reaching the Champions League final means a great sum for both teams from an economic point of view. For having reached the round of 16, they received 9.6 million euros. Qualifying for the quarterfinals generates an income of another 10.6 million.

The passage to the semifinal meant another check for 12.5 million and the place in the final, 15.5 million. Whoever is crowned champion will win an additional prize of 4.5 million.

In other words, without counting what they had already received in the group stage (14.8 million plus additional bonuses for wins and draws), if Liverpool wins the Champions League they will have accumulated 52.7 million euros, only in Uefa prizes. Good balance.

