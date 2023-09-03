London (AFP)

Liverpool achieved a remarkable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, in the fourth stage of the English Premier League in football, and Liverpool raised its score to 10 points in third place, two points behind leaders Manchester City with a perfect record so far.

The victory is the third in a row for Liverpool, after a draw in its opening match against its host Chelsea.

Liverpool played the match without my heart, Dutch defense Virgil van Dyck, and French Ibrahima Konate, the first due to suspension after he was sent off last week, and the second due to injury, and Cameroonian Joel Matip and Joe Gomez played in their place.

And after he scored a “double” against Newcastle in the final minutes, after coming off the bench to give his team a dramatic 2-1 victory, Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez started at the expense of Dutchman Cody Jakpo.

Liverpool’s start was lightning fast, and after he got a corner kick, following a deportation error by Spanish defender Pau Torres, the ball reached Hungarian Dominic Suposolai, and he fired it with his strong left, which settled into the net after 3 minutes had passed.

Liverpool continued its absolute advantage, and succeeded in adding the second goal with friendly fire, when Nunez hit a ball that bounced off the crossbar, hit the leg of Polish Patty Cash, and returned to the net «22», and Nunez almost added the third goal, but the crossbar denied him late in the first half.

And at the beginning of the second half, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah finally decided the result in the interest of his team, when he slipped behind the defenders at the far post, and winked the ball into the net «55».