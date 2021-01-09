If it’s about eliminating rivals, anything goes. And if it’s about repeating an ‘Alcorconazo’, a ‘Cornellazo’ in English version, then too. Although Liverpool won yesterday in the first match of the Third Round of the FA Cup by 1-4 against an ‘equal’, Aston Villa, although affected by an outbreak of COVID-19, This Sunday Mourinho’s Tottenham has it a priori much easier than the leader and current champion of the Premier League. Or not?

Because in reality Tottenham, fourth classified in the Premier, will face this Sunday a team with a regional poster, but that has been prepared with the methods of the English champion. As revealed by the Daily Mail, Liverpool have provided logistical and technological assistance to their Merseyside Marine neighbors to plan for the FA Cup victory against Tottenham of José Mourinho. Liverpool have helped him by providing a full analysis of Mourinho’s team, as well as their training ground before the FA Cup tie.

All under the supervision of Jürgen Klopp, who has given the Marine a scouting analysis of the Spurs, with footage from the game for his tactical and technical analysis. Everton have also joined in helping the modest Englishman in his dream, by offering him the use of their training grounds.

The players of the eighth division team host José Mourinho’s team in Merseyside on Sunday. Spurs superstars will have to change at the Marine Travel Arena bar to ensure social distancing, but their hosts’ preparations have also been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, recalls the Daily Mail.

It is the second time in its history that Merseyside Marine has reached the third round of the FA Cup. In 1992-93 he lost 3-1 to Crewe Alexandra and this Sunday he aspires to give the bell against Tottenham de Mourinho … with the invaluable help of Klopp’s Liverpool.