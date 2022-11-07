New week which starts in a special way. This Monday, November 7, at 12:00 Spanish time, the draw for the crosses that will take place next February in the knockout stages of the Champions League was given. All the qualified teams were eager to find out who will be their rival in this tie, including the 14-time champion of this competition.
The draw began and the teams went out knowing who they would have to face: RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Bruges vs. Benfica…. Until the ball containing the name of the English team, Liverpool, came out. The ball taken by precisely a former Madrid player like Altintop was going to take out the team trained by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid. In this way the pairing of the round of 16 of the European competition was known.
Jürgen Klopp will try to take revenge for the last time they met, in nothing more and nothing less than the Champions League final, with a result in favor of the Spanish. And it is that football is so capricious, it has given the English team a golden opportunity. Although it is not the best moment for Anfield’s men, in the league they have not won since October 19 – they are classified as second in the group and eighth in the Premier – there is no doubt that they are one of the best squads in Europe. We all know what Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino and company are capable of.
It will be a difficult tie for the team from the Spanish capital, but to win this competition you have to beat the best and the current runner-up in the Champions League gets in the way. Without a doubt, it will be one of the eliminatory rounds to keep an eye on.
