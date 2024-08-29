He Liverpool made the signing of the Italian official this Thursday Federico Chiesa, from Juventus. The Reds are paying a fixed fee of £10m for the Italian, plus £2.5m if certain objectives are met.

According to the criteria of

Church26, was not in the project of coach Thiago Motta, who excluded him at the start of the Serie A in Italy. The forward signed a four-year contract with Liverpool, where he could debut this Sunday in the ‘Clásico’ in England against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“It’s sad to leave Juventus, but I’m very happy with this new adventure and I can’t wait to get started,” Chiesa told Sky Sports on Wednesday, when he was spotted at the airport on his way to Juventus. Liverpool.

Chiesa, Salah’s substitute

The signing of Church It is the first of the Liverpool in this summer market, which was unable to sign Martín Zubimendi, a midfielder from Real Sociedad, after the Spanish player decided to stay in Zubieta.

Federico Chiesa He joined the team Coach Arne Slot to reinforce the attack, although he is a winger who plays on both wings, his best years were playing on the right flank, in Fiorentina.

Federico Chiesa Photo:AFP Share

Although the Italian international is versatile, in Juventus He played several games on the left and as a centre forward, a position in which he did not seem very comfortable. At Anfield, he will be a candidate to be a reliable substitute for Mohamed Salah, an undisputed starter on the right wing.

Luis Diaz must not let his guard down

However, it is not ruled out that Chiesa will play on the left, a position in which the Colombian normally plays. Luis Diaz, who comes from shining against Brentford and his direct competition is the Dutchman Cody Gakpo.

Federico Chiesa A few years ago he was set to be the biggest gem in Italian football, but a knee ligament injury at the beginning of 2022 halted the progress of the now 26-year-old player, who was out for ten months.

In addition to the injury, the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri and his more conservative style of football did not favour the attacker, who was much less daring than during Andrea Pirlo’s initial spell. With his contract expiring in June 2025, Juventus have opted to find a way out for him rather than wait for him to leave for free next year.

With Italy, Church He was crowned Euro 2021 champion, scoring two goals during the tournament, including the one he scored against Spain in the semi-finals, and was named in the tournament’s best eleven.

SPORTS

With EFE.