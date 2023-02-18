Saturday, February 18, 2023
Liverpool has another Colombian in the folder

February 18, 2023
Liverpool has another Colombian in the folder


Liverpool celebrate victory.

Liverpool celebrate victory.

The club would have already made a formal proposal.

Liverpool It does not make a good start to 2023, its results are not the best and it does not move away from a harsh reality, its bad moment.

Without Luis Diazwho is still injured and has only started field work these days, the club is already looking to the future.
Wait for a better offer

And he has noticed another Colombian, the defense of Santa Fe Kevin Andrés Mantilla Camargo. Some close to him have already confirmed their interest.

It is said that the English cast has already made a first approach and that they would have offered 3.5 million euros for the passage of the player.

According to his representative, Luis Felipe Ovalle, The Bogotá team aspires for the offer to rise and settle at 4.5, but that has not happened so far.

Mantilla is 19 years old. He was born on May 22, 2003, he is part of Santa Fe, he is a midfielder, he is 1.85 m tall and weighs 75 kilos.

He was key in the scaffolding of the Colombian Under-20 Team, which under the command of Héctor Cárdenas qualified for the World Cup in Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023.
