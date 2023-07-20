Luis Díaz lives a rebirth after his knee injury. The footballer from Guajiro, who missed a large part of the previous season at Liverpool after being injured in October during a match against Arsenal, has been able to return to work without problems.

Díaz returned to play on April 17 with his club and then rejoined the Colombian National Team in June, with which he was able to score a goal in the country’s first victory against Germany in an absolute category.

And now, while Liverpool is getting ready to face a new ’round’ in England football, it became known that Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, was interested in having his services. But the Anfield Road team has already made a decision.

(You can read: Luis Díaz changes his shirt: Liverpool will reimburse him for his passage into history).

Liverpool makes decision on the future of Luis Díaz

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player. See also With a victory over Chelsea .. “City 13” enhances the top of the league Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER POWEL and Liverpool

This Wednesday, Luis Díaz played 45 minutes in his team’s 4-2 victory against Karlsruherfrom Germany.

And although it did not have a major impact, it was his debut with the number 7 on his shirt.

In fact, in the midst of his debut with a number of historical weight at the club, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool rejected Al Hilal’s verbal proposal.

As expected due to his outstanding performance, the peasant will continue in Jürgen Klopp’s chosen ones.

“Liverpool have no intention of considering a €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz. It is part of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans,” Romano reported.

“Liverpool wants Luis to stay and form part of the squad this season despite calls from Arabia,” he said.

(Also: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is an Inter Milan player: salary and details of his signing).

Liverpool have no intention to consider a €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz. He’s part of Jurgen Klopp long term plans. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Liverpool want Luis to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls. pic.twitter.com/0TEL33sF6i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal is one of the clubs in that country that has invested the most money in football figures during the country’s latest investment boom in the sport. In fact, the French agency AFP had assumed that Messi would arrive there, before confirming his move to Inter Miami.

Díaz, for his part, will be active again this Monday, in a new friendly His rival will be Greuther Fürth, from Germany.

More news

SPORTS