Are you becoming independent or just got married and looking to furnish your new home without spending a fortune? Liverpool offers a wide variety of items for all tastes, as well as sizes for all spaces, On its website it highlights the cheapest dining room for two people with an incredible discount.

This is the Brang Banya Dining Room for 2 people, which is reduced to $1,849 after maintaining a price of $2,219 and has free shipping included. This modern dining room is ideal for small spaces and has everything you need to enjoy your meals as a couple.

This offer is a great option for those who are starting to furnish their home and are looking for practical and economical solutions without sacrificing style. Plus, with free shipping, you don’t have to worry about additional costs and So enjoy your meals in a modern and cozy environment thanks to this piece of furniture with 2 chairs included.

Features of the Brang Banya Dining Room

The Brang Banya Dining Room is a modern breakfast nook perfect for any small space. It comes with two chairs that fit neatly into the table to save space, making it a practical and stylish option.

◉ Modern Design: Its contemporary and elegant style adapts to any type of decoration.

◉ Nestable Chairs: Chairs can be stored under the table to maximize space.

◉ Storage Shelf: Includes a shelf under the table ideal for storing boxes, bottles and other objects.

◉ High Quality Materials: Made of MDF wood and black steel, guaranteeing durability and a sophisticated appearance.

◉ Ideal Size: Perfect for small spaces such as apartments or studios.

Brang Banya Dining Room Specifications

Dimensions:

◉ Chair width: 48 cm

◉ Table length: 80 cm

◉ Table height: 74.5 cm

◉ Chair depth: 40 cm

◉ Chair height: 76 cm

◉ Table width: 50 cm

◉ Table diameter: 80 cm

Details:

◉ Style: Contemporary

◉ Capacity: 2 people

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Backrest type: Vertical canes

◉ Arms: Without arms

◉ Backrest finish: Without backrest

◉ Number of pieces included: 3

Composition:

◉ Chair material: Steel

◉ Table material: MDF

◉ Seat material: Textile

◉ Leg material: Steel