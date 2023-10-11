Good start to the season from Liverpool. Although Klopp’s club has not been a leader yet, it is clear that the sporting level is well above what they presented the previous year where they were a shadow of what they used to be. Now, thanks to the arrival of good reinforcements, it seems that the Reds are in a position to compete for everything on the road.
With all this, it is clear that the team has a deficiency, the defense, what was once an impenetrable wall, is now an avenue that is too busy. Van Djik is not the same as before, Matip and Gómez leave more doubts than certainties and Konaté’s level has dropped so much that today he is a substitute and is even out of the France National Team, which is why Klopp wants a top defender for January and the name in sight is Goncalo Inácio.
22 years old and considered the new “Ruben Dias”, Goncalo is a Portuguese defender who plays for Sporting Lisbon, already selected by his country and who is in the sights of the best teams on the planet, due to his scoring ability, his prowess physique and his technical quality to come out playing. Jürgen considers that the Portuguese is the solution to all his problems and that is why he wants to take a step ahead of the rest with an initial offer of 60 million euros.
