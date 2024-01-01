Kylian Mbappé, As of January 1, 2024, he is one of the most attractive names on the transfer market, his contract with Paris Saint-Germain It ends on June 30 and you can now sign a pre-agreement with any club in the world.

The 'Mbappé novel' returns to the foreground, but this time it has a new protagonist, England's Liverpool. The team in which the Colombian Luis Díaz plays seeks to return to the first plans of international football, after the disappointing season in which he starred and which left him out of the Champions League 2023-2024. He finished fifth in the Premier League and classified the Europa League.

Despite being first (partially) in the current English league season, with 42 points, the county club Merseyside He does not lose sight of the transfer market and is already looking for reinforcements for next season.

That is why he has set his eyes on Kylian Mbappé, who is not in the business of renewing the contract with him PSG and heads out to leave the Parc des Princes for free. As revealed Le Parisien, Liverpool is the main rival of real Madrid for the signing of the Frenchman and has already had some rapprochements with his surroundings.

The aforementioned media explained that the French national team player does not dislike the idea of ​​moving to Anfield Road. Furthermore, the tensions that have been experienced in Paris and the appetite to win outside his country are leading him to change his scene.

The operation Mbappé-Liverpool It could happen if the club sells Mohamed Salah who is very popular in the league Saudi Arabia, Last transfer market, the Egyptian received an 'indecent' offer from a club in the Saudi Arabian league.

According to TheAthletic, to '11' of Liverpool They promised him a salary of £150 million per season, about 200 million euros a year.

A few weeks ago, the BBC he announced that Kylian Mbappé could arrive in England in a risky move by the club that has 150 million euros available for the market.

And he pointed out that faced with the possibility of losing their star, the 'reds' They are already moving their chips to have one of the best players in the world, who already has the approval of the German coach Jurgen Klopp.

“Perhaps selling 31-year-old Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah next season could open the door for Liverpool to sign 24-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappé,” he said.

Would Luis Díaz be affected by the arrival of Mbappé?

The movement could directly harm Luis Diaz. According to some UK media, the Colombian would be one of the players affected by the possible arrival of Kylian.

The guajiro plays on the left side, just like the Frenchman does, where he feels most comfortable and where he has been playing in the last few games with the PSG.

The competition would increase on that side of the pitch, which already has important names like the Portuguese Diogo Jota and the dutch Cody Gakpo, players who fight with Luis Diaz to start from the headline.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

Nor is it ruled out that in the event of an eventual arrival of Mbappe be used by Klopp on the right wing, a position that he knows perfectly and in which he played in his first years of career, when he defended the colors of Monaco alongside Radamel Falcao García.

