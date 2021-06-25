Kylian Mbappé wants to leave PSG for next season, despite the desire of the French team’s leadership to try to retain the former Monaco, Kylian is looking for a new challenge that will finish evolving his career and that has to be outside of France.
Although for months, all the destinations of Mbappé pointed to Real Madrid as an inevitable signing that will happen sooner or later, at the moment the meringues do not have the necessary capital to be able to undertake a purchase like this and now, the situation would still get complicated more as Liverpool have returned to the race for Kylian’s services.
The Reds know that if Kylian’s decision to leave the French and not extend his contract remains, PSG will be forced to sell him for a very low figure, trying to avoid losses, a situation that the team wants to take advantage of. Klopp.
Although, the initial idea of Liverpool was to sell some of the members of their trident in attack to undertake the arrival of Kylian, right now they would have the necessary capital to seek to sign him without giving anyone an exit, since a few weeks ago they received a strong investment of more than 700 million euros from its owner group, figures that place them in numbers to try to buy Mbappé.
